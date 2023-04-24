Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Shares Photos From Some Quality Time With His Nearest and Dearest
It’s always nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of life to spend some time with family and friends. That’s exactly what The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman (Adam) did during a recent trip to Big Bear, California. No, his crew didn’t glamp out in the Forrester family cabin — you know, the one they often used to show on sister site The Bold and the Beautiful? But all the same, the CBS fave shared an adventure or two with his followers while at “Big B with the fam.”
The first photo was of Grossman posing with his pup followed by a video of his furry friend running around, enjoying the snow. Next up pictured the actor “hanging around” in a tree — literally! He included a few more shots featuring “the fam” striking a pose on a hillside, and others taking in the scenery while walking on a snow-laden path, and the photo dump ended with a clear shot of the cabin area, where presumably they all ended their day with some relaxation.
While things appear to be stress free for Grossman in the real world, the reel world is a whole other story, and now that he and Sally found out they are expecting a baby girl, well, that little detail has made her pregnancy all the more real. And with his brother Nick in the mix, and grandpa-to-be Victor objecting at every turn, well, it’s safe to say things won’t be smooth sailing during the months ahead.
More: An upcoming soap wedding ends with shocking twist
Be sure to leave us your “wishlist” for Adam’s future in the comment section.
And much like Adam’s life, things haven’t always been smooth sailing in daytime… Look through our gallery below filled with 40+ times the soaps screwed up over the years.