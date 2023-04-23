Young & Restless: Sally and Adam Celebrate That They’re Having a Baby [Spoiler] — While Victor Tries to Get Through to Nick
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of April 24 – 28, Sall and Adam get good news. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Sally’s found herself caught between brothers Nick and Adam, and when she finally decided it was Nick she wanted to be with, she ended up pregnant with Adam’s baby! While Nick has stood by her, Adam has made it clear he wants to be with Sally. Last week Adam dropped the bomb on his father that Sally was pregnant with his baby, and he was still in love with her. Victor wasted no time in laying into Nick for carrying on with the woman pregnant with his brother’s child as if it was a way to torment Adam.
This week, Adam and Sally get the news that they are having a little baby girl. As they look at the ultrasound photos, Sally says “She’s a perfect little everything,” while Adam can’t believe they are having a baby girl. As they smile at one another, Nick rolls his eyes.
Victor tells Nick that Sally has both him and Adam where she wants them, and she’s playing him. Nick asks his father why he can’t just focus on the fact that he has a new granddaughter coming and quit playing these games. Victor says, “Granddaughter?”
