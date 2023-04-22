Young & Restless Preview: Phyllis Reveals She’s Alive to Summer — and Ashley Has a Proposition for Tucker
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of April 24 – 28, Victoria tempts Nate with an invitation. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Victoria found herself distracted at work and couldn’t stop thinking about making out with Nate, a relationship her brother Nick very much disapproved of. Nate’s girlfriend Elena meanwhile began to question Nate’s relationship with Victoria and felt her desire for power was rubbing off on him. Later, Nate went to Victoria and said they made a mistake the other day, and once again said he was committed to Elena. Victoria was sure Nate would change his mind, and coming up, it appears she’s pushing him to do just that. Next week Victoria says to Nate, “I’m asking if you’d like to join me on a business trip.”
Tucker broke the news to Ashley last week that Devon was going back to Chancellor-Winters and didn’t want to buy his company. However, he wasn’t giving up on a future for them. Unfortunately for him, Ashley felt he didn’t live up to the deal they made, and that when it came down to it, she just didn’t trust him much as Devon doesn’t. Tucker accused Ashley of playing games with him, so he was going to sell his company and leave town for good. Tucker lived up to his threat and sold his company to Victor. So why next week has Ashley seemingly changed her tune? Coming up, Tucker tells her, “There’s nothing left for me. There’s no place for me here.” Ashley coos, “There might be a place for you. Why don’t you move in with me?”
Last week, a furious Jeremy refused to let Phyllis back out on their deal and ruin everything for him, and lunged at her with a pair of scissors. Only it wasn’t Phyllis who ended up dead, but Jeremy himself. Phyllis, with a blood-splattered face, later disposed of his body, which she wrapped in a sheet. Coming this week, Phyllis decides it’s time to return to life. In the park, Summer cries, Is this real? Mom, are you real?” Phyllis nods and whispers, “I’m real.” They embrace ecstatically. Just how is Phyllis going to explain this, and where in the heck is Jeremy’s body?
Keep an eye out for new Young & Restless spoilers to learn who Billy takes a big step with, and who is disappointed in Michael.
Before you go, check out our gallery of soaps’ worst mistakes ever.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube