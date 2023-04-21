Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Things may be looking bleak for Diane these days on The Young and the Restless, but life couldn’t be better for her portrayer. On Thursday, April 20, Susan Walters paid tribute to her real-life husband and former Genoa City actor Linden Ashby (ex-Cameron) for their 37th wedding anniversary.

Along with a sweet photo of the couple holding their furry friend Frito, Walters posted, “37 years (and a day) of dogs and daughters, horses and houses, friends and family, ups and downs… and love.” She went on wish her husband a “happy anniversary” and credited him as being “the one I’m so lucky to be living my life with.”

Walters’ castmates jumped into the comments to send their well wishes too, including Lauralee Bell (Christine), Courtney Hope (Sally), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and even the CBS soap itself sent them some love.

And back in March, the couple was spotted celebrating with Christian LeBlanc and Tracey E. Bregman, who play onscreen husband and wife duo Michael and Lauren, at the soap’s 50th anniversary party.

Walters and Ashby met in 1983 on the set of Loving, where she played Lorna and he appeared as her cousin Curtis, and they married in 1986. The stars share two daughters, Savannah and Grace.

Soaps.com sends the couple a belated happy anniversary and we wish them many more years of happiness ahead!

