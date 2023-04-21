Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The incredible young actor Judah Mackey hasn’t been on Young & Restless lately, but we found out where he’s been. Just wait until you see what he’s been doing and, more importantly, what he looked like doing it!

The last time we saw Mackey on our screens as Connor Newman was in February. The youngster appeared fairly regularly in the aftermath of his mother Chelsea’s suicide attempt as he struggled with guilt and then featured in scenes bonding with his half-brother Johnny and Billy, who has become a fixture in his mother’s life again. The last time we saw Connor, he — hilariously — asked his dad Adam to help him write nice things about the Newmans for a family tree he was working on at school.



So, what has Mackey been up to since then? He’s been playing the role of Phillip McCutcheon on the HBO Max series, Perry Mason, which stars Matthew Rhys as the famed criminal defense lawyer and centers on the L.A. legal system during the Great Depression.

Mackey recently took to social media to drop some shots from the set and believe us when we tell you they’re must-see. The young actor shared three photos while urging his followers to go and watch the latest installment, Chapter 15.

The star, who will also appear in the next episode of Perry Mason, Chapter 16, is dressed in period costume in the series of photos and it’s just too good. Don’t take our word for it though, one fan remarked, “Wow Judah! You look like you’re right out of that era!!!”

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd (Chance) enthused, “Awesome dude!!”, to which Mackey replied, “Thanks bro!” So stinkin’ cute. Mark Grossman, who plays his Genoa City dad, also jumped on the post to drop a heart in a show of support.

Use the arrows at the side of the post below to see all three shots.

That hat though! We couldn’t love these pics more. The child star previously shared a photo from the Perry Mason set posing with Robert Downey Jr.

In related news, one of Mackey’s followers asked if he was still on Young & Restless and the answer was a thumbs up. He explained, “Yes! filming [on Perry Mason] wrapped a while ago and it’s now streaming on HBO Max.” Good news all around!

