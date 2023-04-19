Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless’ Tucker McCall appears to be at a crossroads… well, not even. He seems to be headed down a singular path and it leads directly out of Genoa City. But is he truly throwing in the towel when it comes to his company, his son, and his love?

Tucker made a big commotion when he dropped quite literally from the sky into the middle of Kyle and Summer’s vow renewal, flying in by helicopter to impress Ashley (who wasn’t even there), and he’s been making waves ever since.

Determined to win back the love of his life and reconnect with his son, the allegedly reformed Tucker claimed that a brush with death and some time spent in an ashram left him a changed man with renewed priorities. Yet he undermined himself by plotting takeovers of both Jabot and Chancellor-Winters. Although his intentions may have been good, the way he went about it was all wrong. The result? Devon and Ashley were immediately reminded as to why they shouldn’t trust him. His son all but disowned him and his lady love ran off to Paris.



In an interesting twist, it was revealed that Tucker was actually struggling. Not just with his emotional attachments but he was up to his eyeballs in debt. Upon her return from Paris, Ashley bought that debt and turned the tables on him. When she urged him to get Devon to buy his company so that they could work together as father and son, we realized that she still had feelings for him.

Fast forward to the present, where after having been dealt the tough blow of hearing Devon declare that he had no interest in purchasing McCall Unlimited and collaborating with his pop, Tucker was forced to break the news to Ashley that he had failed at the one task she had given him.

In scenes where you couldn’t help but feel for the guy, Tucker pleaded with Ash to give their love another chance… but she just couldn’t go there. McCall, devastated and frustrated at his inability to overcome the sins of his past and regain trust, lashed out at her and accused her of being cold and sadistic. Yeah… not helping his case.



During the meltdown, Tucker declared that he was going to sell his company and leave Genoa City in the rearview mirror.

After a brief scene with Audra, which left us feeling there was nothing left to say between Tucker and his former mole/lover, he did just that by picking up his phone and calling Victor, who flew out of a sit-down with Abby and Ashley to meet with him posthaste.



Victor, of course, wants McCall Unlimited for Adam. Previously, Tucker had vowed that Adam Newman would run his company over his dead body, but when the newly-crushed version of the wheeler-dealer met with The Mustache, he had changed his tune… considerably. Shrugging off his prior concerns, Tucker told Victor he could do whatever he wanted with the corporation. And when Victor bantered that he’d throw in a few extra bucks if McCall would leave town permanently, there was none of the old fight left in Tucker, who failed even to react.

It’s kinda wild to see the man who always has a wisecrack or smirk so utterly defeated and beaten down. One has to wonder, “Is this really it? Is this how Tucker McCall’s latest run comes to an end?” We suppose it could be… but perhaps not.



Young & Restless spoilers tease that Devon will stand his ground in an upcoming episode, which leads us to wonder if Ashley will make a final appeal to the billionaire on Tucker’s behalf.

It would be quite something if Ashley were able to convince Devon, in the end, to buy McCall. Victor would be pissed off, but he’s only struck a handshake deal for McCall, so it could happen. Or, failing that, might she be able to make Devon see that his father’s intentions toward him are genuine? Would Devon ask Tucker to stick around?



If so, would McCall agree? It seems there’s nothing left in Genoa City for him. Would the lure of a relationship with Devon and Dom, but not Ashley, be enough to keep him there? Might he find the energy to keep trying to win over his love? Even if he could, it’s hard to see how Ashley could ever trust him, despite having feelings for him.

The bottom line? It would be a shame for Tucker to pack it in just when Young & Restless viewers have finally gotten a glimpse of his true heart. Other characters have done far worse than McCall and have gone on to find love and success. Besides, it would be weird for Tucker to go out with a fizzle and not a bang.

Do you think it’s the end of the road for Tucker’s latest stint on Young & Restless, or will there be a twist that keeps him in town? Let us know in the comment section.

