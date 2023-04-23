Credit: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

It’s always wonderful when we can take a trip and visit family that lives out of town — or out of state in the case of The Young and the Restless’ Susan Walters’ (Diane) crew. The CBS soap actress posted a couple of photos on Instagram featuring three very special people who she was forced to say goodbye to recently.

“Three special Frances’s and a very special Sharon!” Walters stated. “I’m leaving big pieces of my heart in Georgia.”

For those who don’t know, Walters grew up in Chamblee, Georgia, which is a suburb of Atlanta, and the sweet ladies in the photo are her mother Fran, her daughter Grace and her grandbaby Nora.

This isn’t the first time the “very happy grandma” has posted pictures of her family. Earlier this month, she shared one while holding baby Nora, who was smiling back at her grammy, who, by the way, was grinning from ear to ear.

Last August, during another trip back to Georgia, the actress posted a photo with her mom, daughter and grandbaby to show the world what “four generations” of beautiful women looks like in her family.

And fast-forward to this year, she gave fans a peek into their “family field trip to the poppies” in Westlake Village, California.

Now that we've gotten a look at some of the people who are very close to Walters