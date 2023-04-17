Credit: JB Lacroix/ WireImage/Getty Images

We wanted to take a moment today to send soap vet Eva LaRue (Santa Barbara, Margot; All My Children, Maria; The Young and the Restless, ex-Celeste) our deepest condolences following the death of her beloved mother Marcie LaRuy. The actress posted a beautiful photo of her mom, who passed away on Tuesday, April 11, and shared, “Our hearts are broken. I will miss you every day my beautiful Momma.”

LaRue’s daytime friends and former castmates came out to show their support including Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), who wanted her to know she was in her thoughts. Days of Our Lives’ Paul Telfer (Xander) expressed, “So sorry for your loss,” as Greg Rikaart (Leo; Young & Restless, Kevin) sent her and her family some love. And her All My Children co-star Kelly Ripa (Hayley) credited Marcie for the “beautiful family she raised.”

Back in March 2017, LaRue opened up about her mom’s battle with cancer and assured her brave mother that there was “no one stronger or more resilient” than her. She recalled that while being a single mom, Marcie conquered all of the emotional feelings that often go along with the job: fear, financial anxiety and setbacks. And during it all, she “still managed to keep a huge, open and loving heart.” The soap vet learned by her mom’s example and expressed, “You ingrained it in us and I succeed, persevere and thrive because of you.”

Again, our hearts go out to LaRue and all of Marcie’s family and friends during this difficult time.

