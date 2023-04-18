Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Young & Restless fans are still disgruntled about Mariah and Tessa going missing in action right as they marked a major milestone in their married life — the birth and adoption of their first child together. While it was wonderful to see Sharon meet her grandchild onscreen for the first time, fans felt robbed otherwise in this storyline, and they weren’t afraid to let the powers that be know about it…

Rather than follow Mariah and Tessa’s adoption journey each step of the way and give “Teriah” fans the payoff of seeing them witness the birth of their daughter and bond with her in the emotional moments following the delivery, Young & Restless’s writers — oddly — chose to do a Christmas standalone episode featuring a dream sequence beforehand and totally dipped when the time came for the real thing.

Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks’ characters vanished after they learned the birth mother, Delphine, had gone into labor in Portland, and the only mention of them was through occasional phone updates from Sharon (Sharon Case). Not only did the adoption journey come to an abrupt halt for viewers but Mariah and Tessa were left out of Genoa City’s Bicentennial Gala that marked the daytime drama’s 50th anniversary.

Just last week, “Teriah” returned from out of state, and viewers, along with new grandmother, Sharon, were finally able to meet baby Aria and see the new moms as parents for the first time.



As sweet as the baby and the gush-y scenes were, Young & Restless fans weren’t shy about letting showrunners know that they’d missed the mark, when they posted about the new family on Instagram. The decision to have the birth and adoption happen entirely offscreen was an egregious mistake on more levels than one.

Lynn.Sellers2 lamented, “As the single mother of an adopted baby boy, I would have loved to see more of the adoption story. Like the moment they first saw her & held her and then went before the judge & the baby was declared legally theirs, etc.”

From the perspective of the LGBTQ+ community, the representation in this storyline is crucial and Young & Restless dropping the ball at an important juncture was a stunning misstep. Kellys8833 explained, “It’s so important to show stories like this one. How are things supposed to change in this world and make people understand Love is Love if you hide it all away?”

Perhaps the most damning criticism came from Darkblugirl, who put the powers that be on blast not only for missing an opportunity for the soap itself but for doing damage at the same time: “This could’ve been an Emmy-worthy, groundbreaking, powerful storyline that also could’ve helped normalize a same-sex couple starting a family for the audience. I fear by not showing it, the show accomplished the opposite.”

Here’s where the consequences of the writers’ choice comes in. Not only has Young & Restless left a large contingency of viewers fuming and disappointed but they robbed them of the chance to emotionally bond with the baby at the same time Mariah and Tessa did.

After weeks of wondering, fans were suddenly presented with the new fam as a done deal. And as relieved as some were not to see them carrying around a “loaf of bread in a blanket”, as indycarcindy pointed out, “They brought home what looks to be a 4 or 5-month-old”, so it feels as though that whole newborn experience has been lost. A choice that may backfire should viewers struggle to become invested in whatever story is ahead for the “Teriah” family as a result.

Also at issue is the lack of story or any drama. When you have viewers like jengilbert_67 shrugging their shoulders and saying, “Such a boring storyline…but the baby is cute,” you have a problem. Hopefully, it’s one Young & Restless will find a way to remedy in the near future.

With all of that said, Baby Aria was a scrumptious little thing and we welcome her to Genoa City. Meet the precious babies who play her here.

