Young & Restless viewers adored Delia Abbott and were shocked when the bubbly character was killed off at the age of just 7 years old, mourning not only the loss of Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Billy Abbott’s (then Billy Miller) daughter along with them but also the end of cutie-patootie Sophie Pollono’s run on the number one daytime drama. Although she’s appeared several times in ghostly guest visits, Pollono has now truly grown up offscreen and recently shared with followers a milestone that had her kicking up her heels.

While Young & Restless’s “Chilly” (Delia’s biological mom and dad) had their fans, it was Chloe and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) who co-parented the energetic Delia, seeing her through a leukemia scare and a bone marrow transplant and then happily cheering her on as she rehearsed for her big role as the Wicked Witch in her school play The Wizard of Oz.



All was well until the fateful night when Billy left Dee and her puppy in the backseat of his car — just for a minute — while he ran into the store for ice cream. The puppy lit out into the night and Delia followed, only to get hit by a car driven by Adam Newman (then Michael Muhney) in the dark. Adam didn’t see Delia and only realized later that he was the guilty party.

Delia’s cornea was donated to Connor to give him the gift of vision, so her legacy lives on, but the death of the child was devastating, not only for her onscreen parents but for Young & Restless fans as well.

Dee Dee perished in 2013 but Pollono has popped in numerous times in the ensuing years for ghostly visits, usually appearing to her troubled dad.

It may seem hard to believe, but that little tot we said goodbye to during that heart-wrenching storyline is now 18 years old in real life.



Yep, Sophie Pollono is all grown up and has incredible news to share! Not unlike her Young & Restless counterpart, the young woman has a keen interest in musical theatre. She’s working hard to perfect her craft and recently took to social media to share an exciting milestone — she’s off to college.

But not just any college, she’s been accepted at the prestigious “Carnegie Mellon University for musical theatre in the fall”!

Quoting Taylor Swift lyrics: “I gave my blood, sweat, and tears for this,” Pollono blasted the thrilling news and doled out more than a handful of thank yous to the teachers, mentors, and family members who have helped her reach her goal, which she considers “literally a dream come true.”

Former TV mom, Young & Restless’s Elizabeth Hendrickson still follows our “Delia” and dropped a heart to congratulate her and cheer her on.

If you’re ready for a real treat, see for yourself just one of the reasons Pollono was accepted into the respected program by watching the video clip below, labeled by Hendrickson as “insane”.

SOAPS wishes Pollono all the best as she embarks on one of the most exciting chapters in her life! Feel free to drop your good wishes in the comment section.

