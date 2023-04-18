Credit: ©2023 Hallmark Media/Ricardo Hubbs.

The last time Soaps.com caught up with former Young & Restless alum Hunter King, she was talking about corgis, crowns, and Christmas. This time around, it’s all about brides, bouquets, and bows for her latest Hallmark movie, The Professional Bridesmaid, co-starring another familiar daytime face, Days of Our Lives alum Chandler Massey. She plays a professional bridesmaid who lands a high-profile wedding where she must keep her true identity a secret. Of course, Massey is the nosy town reporter who is not only looking for a scoop, but he’s also looking for love.

The actors have fabulous chemistry on-screen, but they have never “crossed paths before.” She jokes, “I know it’s a small world, it’s a soap world, it’s the daytime world.” Now that they are quite chummy, King describes her co-star as “such a sweetheart” and a “true gentleman,” but there was a colorful side to him that quite surprising to her. “We constantly would joke around on set,” she reveals. “He’s very sweet and kind of quiet, but we’d come up with these zingers and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I did not expect that of Chandler, but he’s a doll.’ I love working with him.”

Credit: ©2023 Hallmark Media/Ricardo Hubbs.

More: Hunter’s boyfriend comes to her defense

The movie came at the perfect time as both of King’s sisters are getting married in the next year, so she will be playing a real-life bridesmaid. She picked up quite a few handy tips from her character, so she’s not only “very prepared,” but she’s also ready with her own “Mary Poppins bag” full of tricks should anything go wrong. She laughs, “Everyone will want me as their bridesmaid.”

Don’t miss the full inside scoop from King about working on Hallmark Channel’s The Professional Bridesmaid and what she’s putting in that “Mary Poppins bag” for her sisters’ weddings in the video above. And then check out our list of soaps stars who we totally think should be doing Hallmark movies in our gallery below.