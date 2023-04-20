Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

You’d be hard-pressed to find a guy who is more thankful for the life that he leads than Joshua Morrow. Both he and his Genoa City-based alter ego, Nick, have been through an awful lot since first they appeared on Young & Restless back in 1994. “It’s sort of crazy when you look back at all the storylines I’ve gotten the privilege of playing,” he recently reflected. “There’s not much I haven’t gotten to do!”

Many a viewer has weighed in on Nick’s life, including the tales they’ll never forget… and the ones they’d just as soon had never happened. And of course, Morrow’s done the same. “As actors, we get asked all the time what storylines we liked and which ones we didn’t,” he said. And while there’s never been a Nick story he out-and-out hated, there is one particular chapter of the character’s history which he didn’t love: Nick donning a J.T. mask as part of his plan to seek vengeance against Victor.

“Of my entire run as Nick, that’s probably the story I thought least suited the character,” Morrow said tactfully. “It was the one time I really found myself thinking, ‘I just don’t buy he would do that.'”

The basic problem with the story, as he saw it, wasn’t Nick’s agenda… but rather how it would impact other people in general and one in particular. “Victoria is his best friend in the world,” he said of Nick’s sister. (You’ll recall that at the time, J.T. being spotted around town caused great consternation for Victoria, Sharon, Nikki and Phyllis, who believed that they had killed and buried the guy!)

“Other than his children, there isn’t anyone he wouldn’t lay his life on the line for more than Victoria,” continued Morrow. “I just didn’t grasp why they thought Nick would go to these lengths to torture his family. It just didn’t feel like it really felt Nick’s character.”

That said, he appreciated the uniqueness of what was unfolding and the creativity involved, especially when it came time for Nick to rip off the mask and reveal the truth to his stunned father. (In true Nick style, his first words upon unmasking himself were “‘Sup, Dad?”) “The way they shot that and laid it out was all very technical and it looked so cool on air.”

Ultimately, Morrow had a very laid back attitude about the story. “I’ve been doing this for almost 30 years,” he said. “If I can honestly say that there was one story where I thought, ‘Yeah, I’m not feeling that one,’ that’s a huge victory. I always respect and admire the writers so much. They have the hardest job in the world, and they’ve given me and my character the ball on so many occasions. I’ll never take that for granted.”

