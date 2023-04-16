Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Anyone who follows The Young and the Restless vet Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) knows she loves animals, particularly horses. And though she’s owned many over the years, and has shared various pics of her sweet pets, one can never have too much of something they love. The CBS soap actress posted a few photos of three additions to her farm and explained just how they came to live with her over a year and a half ago.

It all started when her friend Chris Grimaldi reached out to say that the rescue he was at in Montana was closing down. “They needed a place for ‘the boys’,” she stated. “How could I say no?” The boys in question were three Shetland ponies, two white and one brown, and by the looks of the photos, “the boys” have settled in nicely with the actress and her family.

“They have been such a wonderful addition to my farm,” Bregman expressed. “Everyone here loves to get kisses from them and they are so affectionate and sweet.”

Happy Housepets jumped into the comments to commend the star for rescuing these beauties, “Good job… making a difference in the lives of God’s creatures,” and even wondered if Bregman had named them “Victor, Nick and Michael,” to which she replied, “Emmy, Oscar and Tony.”

Well, if she couldn’t name them after Lauren’s daytime husband and friends, Emmy, Oscar and Tony are definitely award-winning names!

