After ‘Many Tears,’ Young & Restless’ Allison Lanier Reaches a Triumphant Milestone
Things have been very rough for The Young and the Restless’ Summer these days. She’s currently dealing with the abrupt “death” of her mother Phyllis and her emotions are working in overdrive trying to face a life without her mom and at the same time, blaming her husband’s mother for Phyllis’ downward spiral. And while she wants nothing more than for Diane to pay, it’s likely going to cause other issues to erupt, especially since it’ll surely have some major effects on her marriage to Kyle.
However, in the midst of her character’s tears, Allison Lanier is celebrating a very special milestone — and what makes it extra special, is that it happened during the CBS soap’s 50 years on air. Friday, April 7, marked “one year exactly” since she filmed her very first episode.
“I filmed my first episode, countless flights back and forth to NYC, five short-term sublets, 130+ episodes shot, many tears (scripted and otherwise), many lessons, a lot of laughter, new friendships, learning, and one immeasurable love,” Lanier stated while reflecting on everything that’s happened since her first day at the studios. “I feel incredibly lucky.”
And we feel so lucky to be able to have watched as she stepped into the role of Summer and made it her own. We’ve witnessed the character evolve into becoming a mother herself and now, even though she was furious with her own mom before her “death,” we’re apt to see a little Phyllis shine through as she works to exact her revenge!
