If there’s one thing Sally Spectra doesn’t do on The Young and the Restless, it’s lay low. Ever since first making a splash in Los Angeles, she’s been determined to make a name for herself — no matter who she has to step on to do it! With that said, her time in Genoa City has toned down the scheming a bit, but that doesn’t mean her life’s any less dramatic now that she’s pregnant with Adam’s child while dating Nick! Back in the real world, meanwhile, Courtney Hope has been content to step out of the limelight for a bit. Though she’s shared posts about Young & Restless’ 50th anniversary, she’s been fairly quiet over on Instagram since February. That changed earlier this week, though, when she shared a fresh post announcing, “I was away for a while, and let’s just say a lot changed.”

The video she shared was downright psychedelic, but it sounds like the actress has been taking a good look at who she is, who she was and who she wants to be. And that, as she points out, isn’t an easy thing to do — at least not if you’re honest with yourself. “Diving into the depths of who we are, including all the dark, impulsive, reactionary, autopilot, defensive, and protective behaviors, thoughts and emotions isn’t for the faint of heart,” Hope writes, “but is one of the greatest gifts you can ever give yourself.” Those who follow Hope know that she’s been on a journey of self-discovery for some time now. And sometimes that means stepping back from things like social media so we can focus on ourselves, rather than the world around us. It’s almost like meditating — something Hope is definitely fond of — by cutting out the external noise. And hey, it seems like it worked for the actress! “We are not bound by our past, our heritage, our fears, our DNA, or any of the narratives we continue to reiterate,” Hope continued, “only if we choose to be. Having the choice is liberating. A belief is just a thought you keep thinking, so think consciously because your life’s mission depends on it.”

Admittedly, it’s a lot to take in, but it sounds like the long and short of it is that Hope’s determined not to let her past dictate her future. And that’s something we can probably all appreciate. It’s certainly something that Sally can understand! She’s got a lot of shady misdeeds in her past and, for the most part, it seems like she’s determined to, as Hope puts it, turn her shadows into light.

Then again, this is Genoa City and with her caught between the rival Newman brothers, we have a feeling there may still be quite a few shadows in her future too!

