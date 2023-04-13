Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Indulges His Passion On an Exhilarating Weekend
Adam Newman, Mark Grossman’s Young & Restless alter-ego, remains firmly fixated on pursuing his next business opportunity and on Sally (Courtney Hope) — the ex who is carrying his baby — and doesn’t appear to have any outside interests (unless you count sparring verbally with his siblings for which he could win Olympic gold). Grossman, on the other hand, has a little more going on outside of work, and recently indulged one of his passions on a road trip.
It’s not that the actor can’t relate to Adam’s interest in Sally, Grossman is dating Hope offscreen, after all, but in addition to spending time with the beautiful redhead, he also has a hobby… and a super cute dog.
It was his love of all things dirt bike that took Grossman on the road recently, to Glendale, Arizona, where he not only logged some time buzzing around on the trails, but also took in the Monster Energy Supercross. Grossman shared a series of photos and videos on social media, including a snap of him crossing the state line into Arizona with Re-Education by Rise Against playing on the radio.
But the most squee-worthy shots in the dump were of his adorable pooch, Oakley, who accompanied him on the trip. Use the arrows at the side of the post to see all of the content.
Grossman previously spent Christmas Eve dirt-biking in Arizona and declared, “My kind of Christmas Eve.🎄Arizona, I love you.”
If you’re interested in learning more about the event Grossman attended in Glendale, check out the video highlights below:
If you’re curious about the music the Young & Restless star is into, we’ve got the video for Re-Education by Rise Against here:
Look back over Adam’s life and times in the gallery below.
Videos: Monster Energy Supercross/YouTube, Rise Against/YouTube