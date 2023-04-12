Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

And a lot of folks agreed with him!

There’s no denying that Eric Braeden has been in the business of television for a long time. And we aren’t just talking about his 43 years as The Young and the Restless‘ Victor Newman! His TV career stretches all the way back to the ’60s from starring in Rat Patrol to guesting on Mission: Impossible. When you get right down to it, he knows entertainment when he sees it.

On top of that, Braeden’s also a huge sports buff, reveling in football, soccer and MMA and being more than a little handy at boxing himself. There is, however, one sport that he’s just not enamored with — neither in playing it nor finding much entertainment value in watching it!

Golf fans know, of course, that the 87th Masters Tournament just wrapped up this past Sunday and there was, as you can imagine, quite a bit of coverage in the sports world. And Braeden really wasn’t feeling it!

When the Young & Restless vet tweeted about the game, he didn’t hold back on how he feels! “Stunning how the media are waxing poetic about one of the most boring games to watch… golf!! I think the reason is all the nerds can play the game, including all the corporate heads! Used to be tennis, but in that game, you look like an idiot in five seconds if you can’t play!”

Oof, that was rough. And the reaction to his tweet was… actually, there didn’t seem to be a whole lot of golf fans out there. But there were some!

While there were a ton of people who agreed with the actor on it being a boring sport (one fan replied that they’d rather watch paint dry, to which Braeden laughed, “Wouldn’t go that far… but.”) a few folks commented on how much skill and art that golf requires. It takes time to learn how to hit properly and play. And yes, it is a bit more complicated than its teeny cousin, mini golf!

“Oh, I have no doubt it’s difficult to learn,” the legendary actor readily acknowledged. “And, of course, it takes special talent and hard work to be good at it; I get all that! But they were making such a big deal of it, as if it were like the Super Bowl! It ain’t!”

So yeah, it’s just not the sport for Braeden. He clarified that he’s got nothing against the folks playing, he just finds watching it boring. And apparently, Victor’s not a fan either!

“You mean to tell me there’s not a New Enterprises golf outing every year?” fan Bill Price asked. Victor’s portrayer responded with a very emphatic, “No!!!” (With three exclamation points, you know he means business.)

What do you think? Golf or no golf? Are there folks out there who enjoy playing but just can’t get into watching? Chime in with your own thoughts!

