Young & Restless’ Jess Walton Introduces the ‘Biggest Miracle of My Life’
The daytime vet sent a heartfelt message to express just how thankful she is.
Those who have children know that one of the most gratifying things that come with raising kids is watching them grow up to be parents of their own. When it comes to the son of The Young and the Restless’ Jess Walton (Jill), his mother couldn’t be more proud. On Wednesday, April 5, Cole celebrated his 42nd birthday and Walton shared a super-sweet photo with her “biggest miracle,” along with a very special message.
“Biggest miracle of my life!” she began then explained why “having a son like Cole” meant so much to her. Not only is he “honest, strong, principled [and] kind,” he’s “a spectacular son, husband, father and brother” to those he loves. “Happy birthday!” Walton cheered. “I love you, Cole!”
A few of her castmates sent some birthday love in the comments, including Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Kate Linder (Esther), as well as The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont (Bill; ex-Brad), and fan, Donna M. Parker, stated, “You have a very handsome son, and you posted all the qualities that [a] woman would want in their son.”
And we have to agree… and as we previously said above, to watch your child grow up and become a loving parent to their own, well, what more could a mom ask for?
Join us as we send Cole a happy belated birthday