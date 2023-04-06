Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Some stuff, you just don’t get over.

Fans of The Young and the Restless will never forget the harrowing storyline that ushered Sharon and Nick’s beloved daughter Cassie into the hereafter — and neither will Sharon Case. During a visit to The Locher Room, the Emmy winner unpacked the whirlwind of emotions that surrounded the crushing plot twist.

“I remember where I was standing when I heard the news that she was being killed off,” Case said. “I was in the hair and makeup room.”

So was Camryn Grimes, who had bagged an Emmy of her own for her work as Cassie. “She was devastated. I was devastated. We all were,” said Case. “It was hard.”

And it stayed hard for quite some time. “We probably knew about it for three or four weeks before we shot the final scenes.” So day after day, they all had to go to work, knowing that, sigh, the end of Cassie was growing ever nearer.

Luckily, as Case points out, it was “a sad story with a happy spin” since Grimes eventually was brought back to the soap as Cassie’s surprise twin sister. And “we love Mariah,” exclaimed Case. “Mariah’s fun.”

Video: YouTube/The Locher Room

Rewind through Case’s entire run as Sharon with the below photo gallery that tells Sharon’s whole incredible life story.