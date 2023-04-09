Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope and Melissa Claire Egan Compare Baby Bumps
It was a ‘bump’er day when these two Genoa City beauties got together.
Young & Restless fans learned Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) was pregnant with her second child in February, and were overjoyed for the actress who had previously opened up about her miscarriage heartbreak. But she’s not the only one on the CBS daytime set boasting a bump these days.
While Egan’s real-life pregnancy hasn’t been written in for her character Chelsea, who is just embarking on a new romance with her ex-fiance Billy Abbott and spending a lot of time sitting behind tables, another star is headed for a maternity wardrobe.
Young & Restless’ Sally was rocked when she tested positive on a pregnancy test and quickly realized she didn’t know which of the men she’d recently had sex with was the father. Or should we say which of the brothers? Yep, it was a soapy mess.
A paternity test revealed that her ex, Adam, was the baby’s father and not Nick, the Newman brother she was involved with currently. This presented another dilemma as he had to be told about the situation. Happily for Sally, her volatile former boyfriend has managed to stay on a fairly even keel since finding out he’s going to be a dad.
In a recent scene, Sally and Nick were about to tuck into burgers when Adam showed up concerned about her and his unborn child. Sally invited him to join them, and then, rather conveniently, Nick was called away by his daughter leaving the ex-lovebirds alone. In what felt like a throwback to their former closeness, Sally and Adam joked and smiled at each other, fueling “Ally” fans’ hopes that they will eventually get back together.
Making that prospect even more fun is the knowledge that Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman are dating in real life.
Onscreen, Sally’s pregnancy had just started to show as she and Nick got gussied up for the gala, and she worried about people judging. He reassured her and off they went. The bump was barely visible in those scenes but as we all know, it will almost certainly be growing rapidly larger in ‘soap time’ over the coming weeks. In fact, Courtney Hope’s pregnancy pad size will probably catch up to Egan’s real-life bump in no time.
If you don’t believe it, check out this photo in which Hope and Egan did a side-by-side comparison behind the scenes at CBS Studios. Egan shared the pic of the smiling pair on social media and declared, “One real bump, one fake bump!”
One real bump, one fake bump!🤰🏻💗@TheCourtneyHope @YRInsider @YandR_CBS pic.twitter.com/juqjEeeNki
— Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) April 3, 2023
How cute are they?!? Let us know what you think of Sally and Chelsea's current storylines in the comment section below.
