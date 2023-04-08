Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

“So I go in and I’m auditioning and …”

Some of the cast of The Young and the Restless made appearances on CBS’ The Talk to celebrated the soap’s 50th anniversary. During one segment, co-host Sheryl Underwood welcomed Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Sharon Care (Sharon) and Joshua Morrow (Nick) and let the audience know that all three stars joined the show in 1994 — 29 years ago!

Underwood started with Stafford and asked if she remembered when she auditioned to play Phyllis. A picture of the three stars from the beginning appeared on the screen, and they couldn’t believe how young they were, as Stafford explained that she was just supposed to be on for three weeks. “I came in and there was very little about the character,” she stated. “So I thought, OK, I’ll just create this vixen, sexy… so I go in and I’m auditioning and…” She recalled how during the test people were ruffling through papers and how that made her believe that she “lost them” and that they weren’t interested.

“Bill Bell was clicking his pen the whole time,” she continued. “I just did it and then I heard that he had said, ‘I want that one in the red dress.’” It wasn’t until later that Lauralee Bell (Christine) revealed to Stafford, “I know my dad, he was clicking his pen because he was excited.”

And the rest is history… Phyllis was born and has spent years keeping us glued to our screens throughout the romance and drama. But could you imagine if Phyllis’ run had only lasted those three weeks. Well, let’s just say things wouldn’t have been as exciting and scandalous in Genoa City!

