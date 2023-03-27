1 / 43 <p>Putting the ‘fox’ in silver fox is <em>Young & Restless’s</em> Christian LeBlanc (Michael), who positiviely smolders in these portraits.</p>

2 / 43 <p>Zuleyka Silver (Audra) stunned in her backless midnight blue gown for the shoot. We can’t <em>wait</em> to see what pots Ms. Charles will be stirring at the ball!</p>

3 / 43 <p>Trevor St. John joined <em>Young & Restless</em> as a recast Tucker McCall in the past year… just in time to get in on the 50th anniversary festivities. We’re so glad he did!</p>

4 / 43 <p>Jess Walton is a gem in <em>Young & Restless’s</em> 50-year old crown as the unimitable Jill Foster Abbott. Aren’t these portraits just gorgeous?</p>

5 / 43 <p>A redheaded stunner in a gown the color of burgundy wine, Courtney Hope (Sally) exudes vitality in her official on-set portraits.</p>

6 / 43 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> hottie Conner Floyd (Chance) sported a dark blue plaid and a twinkle in his eye as he took his turn in front of the camera.</p>

7 / 43 <p>Michael and Lauren have had their share of ups, downs, and break-ups, but they’ve lasted a far-sight longer than most soap couples. Perhaps it’s down to the undeniable chemistry between long-time co-stars, Leblanc and Tracey E. Bregman.</p>

8 / 43 <p>Joshua Morrow’s (Nick) square-jawed good looks are model-riffic in this series of eye-catching photos.</p>

9 / 43 <p>Amelia Heinle’s beauty certainly comes through when she’s onscreen playing Victoria, who is also known for being as ruthless as her daddy, Victor Newman. We have to wonder if Vikki will manage to fool Nate with her mask at the gala.</p>

10 / 43 <p>Mark Grossman cuts a fine figure as the iconic Victor Newman’s youngest son, Adam, both onscreen and off.</p>

11 / 43 <p>Beth Maitland’s Traci Abbott brings the heart to <em>Young & Restless</em> in its 50th year and has been helping Nikki plan the gala. We couldn’t be more thrilled!</p>

12 / 43 <p>Both Eric Braeden and his alter-ego, the iconic Victor Newman, are forces of nature and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Imagine sticking around for decades to celebrate 50 years of the series on which you were supposed to appear for just a six-week arc.</p>

13 / 43 <p>Are Sally and Adam ever getting back together? If Hope being posed with Mark Grossman in the official photo shoot is anything to go by, then we’d say, “Yes!”</p>

14 / 43 <p>The best-looking bad boy we’ve seen on <em>Young & Restless</em> in forever, James Hyde’s Jeremy Stark is bound to bring a hint — or maybe a whole ton — of danger to the Bicentennial Gala!</p>

15 / 43 <p>Lauralee Bell will be paying homage to the soap opera her late parents, Bill and Lee Phillip Bell created when she appears — oh so pretty in pink — at the Bicentennial Ball as Christine ‘Cricket’ Blair Williams.</p>

16 / 43 <p>Peter Bergman is giving us swoon-y James Bond 007 vibes in this white tux. We can’t wait to see what will happen with Jack, Diane, Phyllis, and Jeremy at the masked ball!</p>

17 / 43 <p>Wow, Susan Walters looks fantastic in her silver gown… so we’re assuming Diane will also knock everyone’s socks off at the gala. Will she announce her engagement?</p>

18 / 43 <p>Perhaps by the time the ball airs we’ll know whether Bryton James’s Devon Hamilton got his company back… or if he’s about to start over running McCall Unlimited. Even if that’s sorted, there will be drama with Amanda back in town!</p>

19 / 43 <p>Is anyone, <em>anyone</em>, surprised that Tracey E. Bregman is serving up golden goddess vibes in her gown for the gala? Honestly, Lauren Fenmore always shines.</p>

20 / 43 <p>Some know Barbara Crampton as a scream queen from her infamous horror films, but <em>Young & Restless</em> fans know her as the pot-stirring author, Leanna Love, who will be returning to Genoa City for the gala. Love it!</p>

21 / 43 <p>Sean Dominic shows us why no less than <em>three</em> women want his character Nate Hastings on <em>Young & Restless</em> — Elena, Audra, and his <em>boss</em>, Victoria.</p>

22 / 43 <p>Brytni Sarpy is breathtaking in her (or should we say <em>Elena’s</em>?) gorgeous blush ball gown. Will she get into it with Victoria at the gala?</p>

23 / 43 <p>Billy’s latest storyline on <em>Young & Restless</em> may not be his most popular with fans, but Jason Thompson is a <em>whole</em> other matter. How <em>fine</em> is this man in his wine-hued tux?!!</p>

24 / 43 <p>We don’t know where she gets it, we just know Melissa Ordway <em>glows</em> — not only in this shot but as Abby Newman. Devon’s a lucky man. That said, we have to wonder what will go down at the ball with the pair. Perhaps awkward encounters with Amanda and Chance? It wouldn’t be the first time!</p>

25 / 43 <p>Eileen Davidson’s peekaboo pose leaves little doubt as to why <em>Young & Restless’s</em> Tucker is so enamored… nay, <em>obsessed</em>, with his former wife Ashley Abbott. Wow!</p>

26 / 43 <p>Whatever you think of Diane and Jack getting back together (and quickly becoming engaged!), there’s no denying how fabulous Susan Walters and Peter Bergman look together in their finery.</p>

27 / 43 <p>Lily has finally come into her own as the CEO of a huge and successful company, and likewise, Christel Khalil just gets more fabulous as time goes on. Whew!</p>

28 / 43 <p>Few are more photogenic than the beautiful Allison Lanier, who has made the role of Summer Newman her own in the past year after stepping in to fill the the significant pumps of Hunter King.</p>

29 / 43 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> fans were ecstatic when Michael Graziadei reprised his role of Daniel Romalotti recently. While Daniel hasn’t had much to joke about, his portrayer ‘Graz’ is a funny guy who clearly enjoys hamming it up for the camera.</p>

30 / 43 <p>Elizabeth Hendrickson, whose character Chloe has fans forever clamoring to see more of her onscreen, looks fantastic in her sexy peekaboo gown.</p>

31 / 43 <p>His dad was a playboy on Young & Restless but Kyle chose a different path. Some days we just can’t get over how <em>right</em> Michael Mealor is to play the part of Jack and Diane’s son. Perfection!</p>

32 / 43 <p>We love to see Esther whenever she pops up on our TV screens and we <em>love</em> this sneak peek of Kate Linder dressed for <em>Young & Restless’s</em> 50th anniversary episodes!</p>

33 / 43 <p>Summer and Kyle were nearly torn apart when he did some dirty dealings with her grandpa behind her back, but they survived… so far. Here, Allison Lanier and Michael Mealor show exactly why their fanbase is so devoted.</p>

34 / 43 <p>Chelsea Lawson has gone through a rough time but you wouldn’t know it from the megawatt smile on Melissa Claire Egan’s face as she poses for these gorgeous shots.</p>

35 / 43 <p>Tricia Cast is bringing Mama Nina home for Genoa City’s gala and we just <em>know</em> she’s going to have something to say about what Abby did to Chance. Or at least she’d better!</p>

36 / 43 <p>Sean Dominic and Brytni Sarpy make a stunning twosome but can their characters go the distance as a romantic couple? Not if Victoria has anything to say about it!</p>

37 / 43 <p>How fun is it that Mishael Morgan was able to return to <em>Young & Restless</em> for the 50th anniversary celebration and the onscreen gala?! Also, how cool that we get a sneak peek at her ball gown and bejeweled mask!</p>

38 / 43 <p>Happy days are here again! <em>Young & Restless’s</em> fabulous singing brother and sister duo are set to reunite when Patty Weaver and Michael Damian return as Gina Roma and Danny Romalotti at the Bicentennial Ball.</p>

39 / 43 <p>Lily and Devon may be on the outs but Bryton James’ and Christel Khalil are known to be as thick as thieves offscreen.</p>

40 / 43 <p>The legendary Mamie is back in the Abbott mansion, which means the stunning Veronica Redd was on set for the 50th anniversary episodes. Hallelujah!!</p>

41 / 43 <p>Hmm, in one of the first photos on set at the gala, we see Lily is seated with Jill, and Sally and Nick are buddied up with Elena and Nate. What drama will ensue once everyone dons their masks?!</p>

42 / 43 <p>The enduring friendship between Nina and Cricket has to be one of the longest running on soaps. We couldn’t be more thrilled that we’ll get to see the best gal pals together again at the ball.</p>