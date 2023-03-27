Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Is Married: See Him Sweep His New Bride Off Her Feet — Literally!
It was a beautiful, sunny day in Napa for the CBS soap star.
Well, ladies, The Young and the Restless’ Michael Mealor (Kyle) is officially — officially! — off the market. The CBS soap fave married his fiancée Sasha on Thursday, March 23. Over the weekend, his new bride revealed that the couple had tied the knot and also shared a beautiful photo from their big day.
The pic was taken from the Stanly Ranch Resort in Napa Valley, California and was simply captioned with the date, “3.23.23.” Mealor was clearly ecstatic to have made Sarah his forever partner and swept her off her feet — literally — in a kiss as husband and wife.
Sarah also shared a photo of the actor in her Instagram stories, along with the words, “My husband,” to which he replied under their wedding post, “You are my world!” And their General Hospital pal Josh Swickard (Chase) gave Sarah a shoutout to include her new last name, “Sarah Mealor!”
Last November, the couple announced their engagement when Sarah posted a series of photos and professed, “I love you, Michael. Forever,” and Mealor replied, “I love you more than you know! You are my world and everything begins now,” to which she cheered, “Can’t wait to be a Mealor!”
Soaps.com sends the couple a big congratulations, our very best and a lifetime full of happiness ahead!
And to continue on with the celebrations, join us as we open a gallery below filled with Young & Restless anniversary set photos and bicentennial sneak peeks.