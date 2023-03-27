Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Rails Against an Utterly Preposterous Move: ‘It’s Obscene!’
“Are we going back to the dark ages of the 1950s?”
On March 20, as our sister site ARTnews reported, a Florida school principal resigned after parents complained that her Renaissance art syllabus — including Michelangelo’s David — was inappropriate for sixth-graders. Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden was understandably outraged.
“Some morons getting upset about sixth-graders seeing the statue of David? You morons, crawl back into your caves!” the Emmy winner tweeted. “You are [not] worthy of living in a civilized world!
“You fire a teacher over this?” he continued in disbelief. “Are we going back to the dark ages of the 1950s? It’s obscene!”
When one of the actor’s followers feigned shock — “Uh-oh, a penis” — Victor’s portrayer joined right in. “What,” he exclaimed, “how dare they!”
The terrible irony of the situation is that, of course, children would see the same kind of nudes in any museum in the world. Hell, they see nudes every day at bathtime, for that matter. “It’s just so incomprehensible,” Braeden marveled. “Instead of celebrating the body in all its glory, we make kids ashamed of it?”
The disturbing news left the soap icon’s head spinning. “I tell ya,” he sighed, “stupidity knows no end!
“[It would be] funny,” he added, “if it weren’t so sick and perverted! Who thinks up this kind of [bleep]?”
