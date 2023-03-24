Credit: CBS screenshot

You can be just like Victor!

What better way to celebrate 50 years of The Young and the Restless than by taking a piece of the show home with you? That certainly seems to be the idea behind the sudser’s charity auction benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association! Starting today, March 24, and running for three weeks until Friday, April 14, Sony Pictures Television has 65 lots up for bid from the most popular soap on daytime.

How would you like to own Drucilla’s silver locket? (We guess she must not have been wearing it when she fell to her death, seeing as how her body was never found!) Or how about honoring the passing of the great Katherine Chancellor with a program from her memorial, a framed photo, memoir book cover, and Restless Style magazine cover? Feeling in the mood for some vinyl nostalgia? Well, you’re in luck, because you can get your hands on a signed record sleeve from pop superstar Danny Romalotti himself!

From props to costumes like one Nikki’s dresses, there is a ton of cool items up for bid from Genoa City itself. Plus, the show’s auctioning off signed scripts, a signed photocopy of the show’s very first script and even a cast photo with 25 signatures — including from the much-missed Jeanne Cooper! Actually, that sounds like the perfect thing to go along with the Duchess’ memorabilia…

The biggest prize, though, may just be the VIP experience for two for the lucky bidder to attend a taping of the show and meet the cast. Forget just owning a piece of history, you can watch it being made!

Check out the full catalog of items here and, for those interested in bidding for a piece of history for a great cause can visit the Propstore auction here.

It doesn’t get much better than taking home a piece of daytime history and supporting a great cause like the Alzheimer’s Association!

