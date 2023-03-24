Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), CBS screenshot (3)

These types of things never end well!

A show like The Young and the Restless doesn’t make it 50 years without a shocking twist or two up its sleeves. Sometimes it’s a return from death that we never saw coming (hello, Diane!), other times it’s a pairing that catches us by surprise (Sally and Nick, anyone?).

And sometimes, it’s just a hot steamy affair that we never expected in a million years! When headwriter Josh Griffith and co-headwriter Amanda Beall sat down with the Los Angeles Times recently to chat about Young & Restless’ big milestone, it’s that last twist that caught our eye!

The writers, according to the Times were trying to figure out a way for two characters to begin an affair — but it had to be in a way, Griffith suggested, “where they both realize it doesn’t have a future.”

Beall had just the ticket. The whole thing would kick off with some “Bunker sex. It’s tried and true.”

Fair enough! Get two characters stuck together in an enclosed space for an extended amount of time and it’s all but inevitable that the clothes come off. It works with friends, it works with enemies, it works with exes. It is, indeed, tried and true!

While we’re dying to know how the bunker scenario is going to go down this time, the bigger question is probably with whom?

Right off the bat, we can’t help but think about Phyllis and Jack. Heat is something they’ve never lacked together. And though Jack decided that he and Red just don’t work (shortly after she flaunted just how hot they are together), that doesn’t mean they aren’t still drawn to each other — engagement to Diane or not!

Then again, if we’re talking about Phyllis, she and Jeremy could also fit the bill. She’s playing a dangerous game with Stark and an actual affair between the two of them could make sense for two pariahs who end up literally cut off from the rest of the world for a time. Of course, giving into it in the moment would be one thing but keeping it going would be another!

Or how about Diane? She’s finally gotten what everyone knows she’s wanted — a reunion with Jack — so she’d be loath to give that up, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t be tempted when trapped in the right (or is that wrong?) situation with someone… like Tucker.

We know the two can work together (by which we mean scheme), but that doesn’t mean they’d work together! Plus, Diane is missing one key component that Tucker is looking for in a relationship: She isn’t Ashley. But for a doomed affair, they’re as good a fit as any.

If we were betting folks, though, we’d have to say Nate and Victoria are just waiting right on the line to be pushed over from boiling chemistry to full blown explosion. And that talk they had earlier in the week where Victoria declared that they were adults who could control this uncontrollable attraction is just a giant flashing “Warning” sign in neon letters.

They’re barely controlling it as is. Trap them alone together somewhere and it’s all over, Elena or not. But ultimately, they’re both professionals and between working together and having their affair begin like that, we’re not sure they could ever let themselves settle in and build it into something meaningful.

What do you think? Is there a potential pairing out there you think Griffith and Beall might be referencing? It looks like Adam and Sharon might be getting teased once more… And Adam and Sally are always a possibility, too! (Though we know they don’t need a bunker for sex.) Let us know your ideas below!

