What a twist!

There have been several former Young & Restless couples sniffing around a reunion in recent months, though none of them have gone there… yet.

Billy and Chelsea were once engaged and their wedding was called off at the altar when Billy found out she had cheated with Gabe, who was later revealed to be Adam after plastic surgery — no, really. Despite all of that, and not to mention the fact that Chelsea raped Billy in Myanmar when they first met, they are dancing around the idea of rekindling their romance after he saved her life.

Billy and Lily’s relationship crumbled after he trauma bonded with Chelsea, which left her to spend time with her ex-husband Daniel, who conveniently returned to Genoa City right as things were falling apart. Handily, Daniel’s woman Heather showed up in town shortly afterward to announce she had taken up with someone new — leaving Romalotti free to cozy up to Lily in Chancellor Park at every opportunity.



Ashley fell back into bed with her former husband Tucker McCall in spite of her outward loathing of the man, and when he disappointed her yet again, she admitted to her daughter Abby that she’d fallen for him again “just a little bit”. After a brief period of recovery in Paris, Ashley returned to Genoa City and knocked McCall’s socks off by buying up his debt and taunting him that she owned him. This was clearly a form of foreplay between the two, who have been all but inseparable since, although she hasn’t allowed the conniver more than a kiss.

Fans of each of these Young & Restless pairings have been tuning in to see if spending time in close proximity will tip over into full-scale romance, and while there’s reason to think it could happen for any of them (and soon!), they’re not the couple we’re talking about in this story.

Nope. Instead, we’re focused on a couple who have been together multiple times who haven’t been toying with the idea of reconciliation at all.

Young & Restless head writer Josh Griffith promised twists galore at the Bicentennial gala and though it’s barely gotten underway, there’s already been some awkward run-ins and at least one very unexpected development.

Yes, we’re talking about Adam asking Sharon to accompany him to the gala… and her accepting.

Realizing Sharon was probably without an escort, Adam showed up at the coffee house to extend the invitation. His ex-wife teased him about wanting someone to complain to about Sally being with Nick, and he took the ribbing in stride. When Adam suggested it would be fun to go together, Sharon decided she was all in and could use a “little arm candy”.



By the time they showed up on the red carpet arm-in-arm, “Shadam” fans were doubtlessly swooning and in disbelief over the surprising turn of events.

Was this a signal that Adam and Sharon are getting back together? It’s more likely that Sally, who is carrying Adam’s baby, will be drawn back toward him. Adam certainly got her attention by showing up at the gala with Sharon, but she’s still going strong with Nick. Adam’s other ex, Chelsea, is busy falling for Billy again, so there’s every reason to hope for an Adam and Sharon do-over, even if it’s only an outside chance, or if their reunion is brief.

Will experiencing the unforgettable events at the gala together bring “Shadam” closer again? We’ll just have to watch and see. One thing is for sure, it was a fun twist having them decide to be one another’s date for the ball.

