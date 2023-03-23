Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage for REVOLVE/Getty Images

The former CBS soap fave gives props to two very important people in her life.

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) took to social media on Wednesday, March 22, to not only send her big sister Kelli a heartfelt birthday message but to deliver a big thank you to their mom as well.“Happy Birthday to the best big sister anyone could ever ask for!” King cheered while sharing a sweet photo. “You’re always there for me whether I need a good laugh, a shoulder to cry on, a Diet Coke from McDonalds cause it’s ‘the best kind’, or just a day with you by my side.”

She went on to simply thank Kelli for being herself then added, “And thank you to my mother for birthing mine and Joey’s BFF. I love you.” Kelli quickly jumped into the comments to let her little sis know how much her birthday message meant and replied, “Love you so much.”

While we hope that Kelli had a fabulous day, we also want to celebrate the fact that King will be starring in a new Hallmark movie alongside Days of Our Lives actor Chandler Massey (Will). Not only will the movie premiere in April but viewers will watch as her character, Maggie, works overtime to keep a big secret from Massey’s Henry.

