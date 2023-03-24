Credit: Getty Images (2), CBS, Howard Wise/JPI

The actress held nothing back when sizing up her co-stars.

In her nearly three decades on The Young and the Restless, Sharon Case has been paired with a veritable Who’s Who of daytime’s most estimable leading men, from Days of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan to Bold & Beautiful MVP Don Diamont. And during a recent visit to The Locher Room (which you can watch in full below), the Emmy winner let fly the first words that came to mind when she thought of some of her screen partners.

First up was Joshua Morrow, whose Nick many a fan considers endgame for Sharon. “Handsome” was the adjective that Case chose to describe him. And no one with eyes could argue with that!

Peter Bergman, aka Sharon’s former husband Jack, Case called “professional. He’s a great actor — Shakespearian.”

Over the years, Eric Braeden took Victor from Sharon’s father-in-law and confidant to husband and enemy. The first thing that popped into Case’s head when asked about him was “Robert De Niro.” Why’s that? “He just reminds me of him somehow.”

Though since leaving Young & Restless as Dylan, Steve Burton has gone back to General Hospital (as Jason) and then Days of Our Lives (as Harris), Case remembered him well. “Athletic” was her descriptor for the musclebound actor.

Finally, she was asked to evaluate Jordi Vilasuso, who was Sharon’s latest husband, Rey. “Kind,” she said of him. “Humble and kind.”

