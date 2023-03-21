Credit: Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

This celebration just got a whole lot more memorable!

It’s no surprise with The Young and the Restless‘ 50th anniversary just five days away, that the stars of Genoa City are out and about making appearances to chat about the momentous occasion. Surprise, though, was kind of a theme of the day when Michael Graziadei (Daniel) appeared on The Talk with Christel Khalil (Lily), Bryton James (Devon) and Camryn Grimes (Mariah).

After showing off Graziadei’s twin boys, Arlo and “Bear” (Oliver), that he has with girlfriend, Lauren Carey, he was asked if he was able to keep the surprise of his return to Young & Restless a secret. The answer, as we’re all very much aware of with how much we were looking forward to it, was “No, no, absolutely not. Word travels fast!” He teased that he knew that “Bryton knew, but I don’t know how other people found out…”

The actor did have one surprise, though, that almost no one saw coming. He asked Carey up on stage, ostensibly because her birthday was the day before.

“This is my beautiful girlfriend, Lauren. We’ve spent the better half of 10 years together. Too long? She’s given me beautiful twins and I just wanted to do something special for your birthday. And I just kept thinking how there was no one on this earth that I would rather grow old and die with. So I was wondering, Lauren Michelle Carey, if you will marry me?”

Graziadei got down on one knee as he asked and pulled out the ring to thunderous applause from the audience. And the answer, given with a kiss, was “Yes.”

Check out the whole moment below, complete with a bouquet of flowers.

They both got a post-proposal interview asking what they were thinking, and the responses, as you’ve seen, were refreshingly and adorably honest and joyful.

We wish nothing but a life full of happiness to the long-time couple and newly engaged duo!

