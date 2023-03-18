Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI (5)

Your faves were all dressed up with somewhere to go!

You know how some folks insist on celebrating their birthday for an entire week? Well, it looks as if the cast and crew of The Young and the Restless are going to keep the party going for as long as possible. And who can blame them? While some primetime shows are lucky to get a second season, Genoa City’s residents have been keeping us entertained five days a week for 50 years.

The on-air festivities kick off this week as familiar faces return to attend the party of the century, hosted, of course, by Victor and Nikki Newman. (Wonder how he’ll feel about the appearance of Leanna Love, aka the woman who literally wrote the book about the Ruthless tycoon!)

But if you thought the folks who bring this show to life weren’t going to be throwing a real-life shindig to rival that being hosted by the Newmans, you don’t know them very well! Faces from the past — including Tom Hallick, whose Brad was the very first character viewers met back in 1973! — mingled with current castmembers… and maybe even future, should Melissa Claire Egan’s currently-incubating second child be incorporated into Chelsea’s storyline!

Speeches were made, glasses were raised, dances were… er, danced. It’s safe to say that a very good time was had by all, as evidenced by the pics you’ll find in the gallery below.

Although you may not have been able to attend the festivities, there’s still plenty of good stuff coming down the pike. As Eric Braeden’s Victor says in the flashback-filled Instagram video below, “There’s more to come, you know!”

As it turns out, Young & Restless first hit the airwaves on March 26… which this year falls on a Sunday. So look for the on-air celebration to kick off on Thursday, March 23. And as if to prove that this is not the kind of milestone which can be ignored, CBS will be airing a primetime special on Monday, March 28, which will be carried on both the network and its streaming platform, Paramount+.

While we wait for the fictional party to begin, why not take a look through the gallery below featuring pics from the star-studded 50th anniversary party!