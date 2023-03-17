Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The CBS soap stars want you “to feel part of the party.”

Next week, The Young and the Restless cast and crew will be celebrating the CBS soap’s 50th anniversary. We’ve been sharing various photos and videos leading up to the big milestone event and Lauralee Bell (Christine) had her own kick-off party with a fun video that she created, filmed and edited.

The actress captioned her creation with one question to her fellow castmates, “Would you dance for the fans?” When they agreed to the challenge, Bell wanted fans to know that this gift to you was a way to say thank you for “your loyalty and support for all these years” and that the least they could do to show their gratitude was to show their best moves and make you “feel part of the party!”

So many stars turned out to show off their dance moves, including current actors and actresses, as well as some big returning favorites like Michael Damian (Danny), Tricia Cast (Nina), Barbara Crampton (Leanna) and Patty Weaver (Gina).

Of the great finished product, some of Bell’s pals jumped into the comments to give her props for a job well done, including Beth Maitland (Traci), who cheered, “Love this, Lauralee!” and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) stated, “You did such a great job!” Bryton James (Devon) thought the video was “so cool” while Courtney Hope (Sally) said, “So cute!”

And we had to watch it twice — OK, three times — and seeing how much fun the stars had creating this for their fans only made us more excited for what’s to come in the celebratory episodes next week!

While we wait, take a look at the Genoa City characters who were involved in daytime’s most divisive storylines in our photo gallery below.