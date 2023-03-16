Young Restless Preview: Jack Welcomes Home [Spoiler] — and Victor Has a Proposition for Jill
Traci and Nikki plan the Genoa City Bi-Centennial Gala.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of March 20 – 24, Mamie returns to Genoa City. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Jill’s been dealing with Devon’s attempt to dissolve Chancellor-Winters and take back control of Neil’s company. At the same time, Tucker has offered to sell Devon his company, McCall Industries. Victor however has his eyes on that company for Adam to run, so he met with Devon to suggest he could help him get his company back in exchange for McCall. Next week, Jill asks Victor, “You said you have an alternative for me?” Victor thinks she’ll like what he has to propose.
Jack opens the front door of the Abbott home to a sight for sore eyes. Standing there is Mamie Johnson, who beams, “Hello, Jack!” Veronica Redd returns to Young & Restless as part of the celebration of the soap’s 50th anniversary. Mamie was the family’s housekeeper for many years and was helpful in raising John Abbott’s three oldest children, Jack, Ashley and Traci.
Finally, Traci enthuses to Nikki, “Tonight’s the night! It’s finally here — the Genoa City Bi-Centennial Gala.” Nikki exclaims, “This is going to be an unforgettable celebration!” Of course, with any major celebration on a soap, there are bound to be some unexpected surprises!
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube