Real-Life Young & Restless Couple’s Little Girls Drop a Song Dedicated to… Wait, What Now?
Melissa Ordway’s daughters got quite the reaction out of her castmates.
When it comes to cuteness, the daughters of The Young and the Restless real-life couple Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (ex-Chance) know how to deliver — and they are very creative too! The CBS soap actress posted a video of Olivia and Sophie, who, with the help of their dad, “wrote and recorded a song about their favorite restaurant, McDonald’s,” which is their “version of music class.”
Ordway also had a message to those who planned to watch the video and stated, “Hope this makes you smile as big as I did when I heard their little voices.”
Not only did it make us smile, it had us laughing out loud — and we weren’t the only ones who got a kick out of the girls’ fun trip to Mickey D’s. Some of Ordway’s castmates jumped into the comments to give their critics, including Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), who sent them a few big high fives, as Eileen Davidson, who plays Ordway’s onscreen mom Ashley, expressed, “Hilarious… I’m crying.” Brytni Sarpy (Elena) took note that they are “really good lip syncers,” as General Hospital alum Emily Wilson (ex-Ellie) said it best, “OMG, I’m dying! This is the cutest video ever!”
Watch for yourself and find out how the girls got their dad to take them to The Golden Arches — plus, see what Olivia and Sophie ordered, as well as how their mom reacted to the tasty fries they brought home for her!
