“Sideways” and with her “eyes closed”.

Young & Restless’s Bryton James and Christel Khalil play siblings on the number one daytime drama, and while their characters Devon and Lily are currently embroiled in a bitter battle over a corporate merger gone wrong, offscreen the two have long been known to be very close. That’s why Khalil is so comfortable teasing her friend and co-star… and in this case, we gotta say he kinda deserved the ribbing.

Khalil took to social media to share the results of an impromptu photo shoot on set. The actress was seated in a director’s chair, perhaps giving an interview for Young & Restless’s upcoming 50th anniversary (just guessing) when she recruited James to record the moment in time for posterity — or at least for her Instagram.

What resulted was a series of behind-the-scenes shots that, well… left a little to be desired, as the star was at times caught with her mouth open and/or eyes closed in photos that were also taken on a peculiar angle. Seemingly unsurprised at the outcome, Khalil quipped, “This is what happens when you ask Bryton James to take pictures of you.🙄” Yep, eyeroll emoji.

James jumped into the comments on the post and jokingly asked, “What’s the problem?”

Their Young & Restless castmates also got in on the hilarious action, with Lauralee Bell exclaiming, “Ha! You still look gorgeous sideways and with eyes closed,” and Michael Graziadei (Daniel) teasing, “I see nothing wrong with these.”

Melissa Ordway (Abby) reacted with a crying laughing emoji, and Beth Maitland (Traci) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley) got sidetracked by Khalil’s “cute hair”, which had been cut into an adorable above-the-shoulder style. See for yourself below.

What do you think will happen when Devon and Lily lock horns in court? Let us know in the comment section below.

