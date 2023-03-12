Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

The tribute clip moved us to tears.

It’s been a long time since Jessica Collins has graced our television screens as Avery Bailey Clark on Young & Restless, and while she’s had much success and happiness in the ensuing years, including with her hit series Acapulco, the past week she suffered a heartbreaking loss.

Collins took to social media to share photos and clips in memory of her beloved Lucy, and we were moved to tears at the tribute.

The soap vet, who not only appeared on Young & Restless, but also as Dinah Lee Mayberry on All My Children and Loving, began her post by saying, “This past week, our family had to say goodbye to our sweet Lucy.”

Our hearts went out to Collins as she continued, “There are no words for how much we love her and how much we’ll miss her for the rest of our days.”

The star then honored her beloved doggo with a message: “I’ll miss the tummy rubs, the happy kisses, the unconditional love and everything about you my darling ‘little one’”.

If you’ve gone through this, then you’re already aching for Collins’ loss. Certainly, her former castmate Melissa Claire Egan’s heart was in pieces reading the news, as she remarked, “Oh Jessica😭 I am so so sorry. Sweet sweet Lucy. You will see her again. Sending so much love💗💗💗”

Collins’ final words were, “Thank you with all my heart for 14 1/2 beautiful years. Until we meet again my love… ❤️🐾” The caption, as you can see below, was hashtagged, “I love Lucy”.

Young & Restless’s Lauralee Bell (Christine) and General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) also dropped heartfelt condolences in the comments, with Wright remarking on “the love between you two.”

It’s always so difficult to lose a beloved pet and family member. Our hearts go out to Jessica Collins and her family.

Don’t miss seeing photos of Genoa City stars then and now in the gallery below.