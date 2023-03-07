Credit: CBS, Howard Wise/JPI (2), John Paschal/JPI

We never thought we’d see this again!

It’s not every day that you turn 50! This is just as true (if not far more so) in television as it is in real life. So as The Young and the Restless has rolled out a slew of returns and news of a big bi-centennial bash in Genoa City to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, we’ve been eating every detail that comes out about the big celebration.

While the show’s official anniversary is March 26, that is, sadly, a Sunday, so Young & Restless will begin their on-air celebrations on Wednesday, March 22. But that won’t be all, as we’ve now gotten word that we’ll get another celebration on Monday, March 27 — and it’ll be at a time when we aren’t quite as used to visiting Genoa City!

CBS, we’ve learned, will be showing a special Entertainment Tonight episode, The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration, from 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on both CBS and streaming live on (and on demand) on Paramount+!

Yup, that’s right, Young & Restless is going primetime for the first time in 25 years! Though the show had a few forays into primetime, their last nighttime special aired way back in 1998. It’s something we honestly never thought they’d be doing again, but we couldn’t be happier to be wrong!

The special, per the press release, promises to “dive deep into the legacy of Y&R storylines over the years.” Hosted by Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner, they’re going to get into romances, rivalries, weddings, the soap’s effect on pop culture and even some of the show’s most famous alumni!

There will be interviews with the cast, never-before-seen moments from Entertainment Tonight’s “vault” and a behind-the-scenes tour of the studio. Check out a preview below!

No 50th anniversary tribute, though, would be complete without honoring all the great folks who’ve come before, so we’ll also get to say a special farewell once again in memorial segments to two of the show’s greatest, the late Jeanne Cooper (Katherine) and Kristoff St. John (Neil).

It may sound like a lot to pack into a single hour, but hey, that’s daytime. All we know is this isn’t something you’ll want to miss!

