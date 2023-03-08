Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

“I hope he now rests in peace.”

After Tom Sizemore died at age 61 on March 3, Michelle Stafford was among those memorializing the troubled actor. On Instagram, she wrote that “I was very sad to hear of [his] passing yesterday.”

During a break from The Young and the Restless and her role of Phyllis — when she was playing Nina on General Hospital in 2016 — she was Sizemore’s leading lady in Durant’s Never Closes, a biographical thriller about a restaurateur with mysterious Mob ties. (Mark Grossman, aka Adam, had a small part as a college kid. But we digress… )

It was an “amazing film,” the Emmy winner said, adding that Sizemore “was spectacular in it. Absolutely spectacular. Working with him was a joy for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Stafford (@therealstafford)

More: Melody Thomas Scott speaks out on key relationship

Off screen, Sizemore — who you probably recognize from Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down, Born On the Fourth of July, True Romance and about a million other movies — often made headlines for all the wrong reasons: substance-abuse issues, a domestic-violence conviction, allegations of sexual abuse. But Stafford saw a different side of him on the set. “As an artist,” she observed, “he was free and focused and always wanted the best for the scene.

“God bless him,” she concluded. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I hope he now rests in peace.”

Pay your respects to the daytime vets taken from us this past year in the below photo gallery.