As Young & Restless’s Faith Grows Up Off Screen, Her Portrayer Celebrates Her Birthday Cozied Up to the Handsome Fella ‘I Love So Much, It Hurts’
Genoa City’s ‘Faith’ marks her special day with Wolfpack star.
Reylynn Caster hasn’t been seen onscreen as Young & Restless’s Faith Newman since the character went off to college in September 2022, and we can only hope Sharon and Nick’s daughter is having half as good a time as her portrayer was when she recently celebrated a special birthday.
Leaving her teens in the rearview mirror, Caster turned 20 years old on Friday, March 3, “surrounded by beautiful people that I love so much it hurts.”
One of those people featured heavily in the photos the young star shared online, and was cozied up to her as she blew out the candles on her gorgeous birthday cake, which was adorned with flowers and read, “Happy Birthday, Reylynn”.
While Faith has her Moses, Reylynn has her Armani — Armani Jackson — who stars in the series Wolfpack alongside All My Children and Buffy the Vampire Slayer vet, Sarah Michelle Geller (ex-Kendall Hart).
Check out Caster’s birthday post below and use the arrows to browse through her post, on which Young & Restless co-star Judah Mackey (Connor Newman) jumped into the comments to wish her well on her big day.
Though Caster and Jackson are together, she had his full support as she spent time with her gal pal on February 14 — perhaps because her “Galentine’s Day” date was his sister, Talia Jackson (Jade, Family Reunion).
It appears that Caster and Jackson have been an item for years. He posted a cute photo of the two of them holding hands captioned, “Romeo and Juliet” back in 2020.
And if you think they’re cute together, get a load of Jackson holding this adorable pooch that Caster previously shared on her timeline.
All of us at SOAPS wish Caster a Happy Birthday! We hope to see Faith back on our screens in 2023.
