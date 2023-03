1 / 77 <p>When <em>The Young and the Restless</em> premiered in 1973, its focus was Brad Elliot (Tom Hallick), a doctor running from a tragic past… right into the arms of pianist Leslie Brooks (Janice Lynde).</p>

2 / 77 <p>Leslie set up her jealous sister Lorie (Jaime Lyn Bauer) with filthy-rich Lance Prentiss (John McCook, now Eric on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>), only to get mixed up in a delightfully messy love quadrangle with the couple and his brother, Lucas.</p>

3 / 77 <p>Oh, no. Leslie (Victoria Mallory here) had every reason to think that she was being watched — she <em>was</em>. Lucas (Tom Ligon) and Lance had a mother (K.T. Stevens) who wasn’t so much a helicopter parent as a bomber pilot. And in <em>this</em> photo, Vanessa is being subtle!</p>

4 / 77 <p>Vanessa so despised Lorie that she not only framed her daughter-in-law for her murder, she used words like “trashy” and “amateurish” to describe the author’s “great American novel,” <em>In My Sister’s Shadow.</em></p>

5 / 77 <p>Stuart’s daughter Chris (Trish Stewart) developed palpipations anytime med student Snapper Foster was around. Eventually, her condition was diagnosed as lovesickness. (There remains no cure.)</p>

6 / 77 <p>Then again, can ya blame Trish? Snapper was, after all, played by David Hasselhoff.</p>

7 / 77 <p>Snapper’s upwardly-mobile sister Jill (then Brenda Dickson) wasn’t afraid to get down and dirty. In fact, it was her preferred method of social climbing.</p>

8 / 77 <p>We’d mention that Jill’s mother Liz (Julianna McCarthy) disapproved of her willingness to lie, cheat and steal. But we’re pretty confident that you already know, just from looking at this photo.</p>

9 / 77 <p>But lonely Katherine Chancellor (the late, great Jeanne Cooper) wanted something besides her jewelry to keep her company. So she made the mistake of hiring Jill to be her companion.</p>

10 / 77 <p>If Jill had pocketed a bauble or two, Kay might have overlooked it. But instead, the mantrap seduced both her benefactor’s husband and son, Brock Reynolds (Beau Kayzer).</p>

11 / 77 <p>Mobster Joseph Anthony (Logan Ramsey) and daughter Alana (Amy Gibson) got the shock of their lives when they learned that she hadn’t married milquetoast white guy Robert Tyrone but Tyrone Jackson (Phil Morris), a Black attorney hell-bent on busting the don’s crime syndicate.</p>

12 / 77 <p>Snapper and Jill’s brother Greg (Wings Hauser) didn’t know when he married Nikki Reed (Melody Thomas Scott) that he was just her practice husband. She was only getting started on the marry-go-’round.</p>

13 / 77 <p><em>The Young and the Restless</em> was so hot in the late 1970s that <em>TV Guide</em> put Victoria Mallory (another Leslie), Dickson, Bauer and David Hasselhoff (Snapper) on the cover. But what time is <em>WKRP in Cincinnati</em> on?</p>

14 / 77 <p>As they put the “young” in <em>The Young and the Restless</em> in the early 1980s, Andy Richards (Steven Ford), Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) looked like they’d just stepped out of a John Hughes movie.</p>

15 / 77 <p>The ’80s ushered onto the soap’s canvas the Abbott family: patriarch John (Jerry Douglas) and his kids, insecure Traci (Beth Maitland), gorgeous Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and scheming Jack (the late Terry Lester).</p>

16 / 77 <p>No woman in Genoa City was safe from Jack’s seductive charms, not when he set his eyes on “bedroom.” Thankfully, here they are only set on “gazebo.”</p>

17 / 77 <p>As much as Jack loved the ladies, the ladies loved him. He couldn’t even pose for a picture without being photo-bombed by the likes of Carol Robbins (Christopher Templeton) and Lindsey Wells (Lauren Koslow, now Kate on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>).</p>

18 / 77 <p>As Danny’s rock career took off, he found himself with as many groupies as Jack did lovers. Among the singer’s entourage were not only Traci but Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman), who was a mean girl before there was even a <em>Mean Girls.</em></p>

19 / 77 <p>As you can see, Lauren wasn’t keen on sharing Danny. She probably wasn’t too eager to share mousse, either, so we have no idea how both she and her boo managed to pull off their amazing ’80s coiffures.</p>

20 / 77 <p>Traci was destined for other adventures, like marriage to her family’s former gardener, a successful career as a novelist and becoming Genoa City’s gentle voice of reason.</p>

21 / 77 <p>Danny seemed to go from one love triangle to the next. After vying with Jill’s son Phillip Chancellor (Thom Bierdz) for the affections of teenage Jabot model Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell), Genoa City’s answer to Rick Springfield wound up battling Paul for her.</p>

22 / 77 <p>Danny and Cricket also ran afoul of David Kimble (Michael Corbett), the murderous gold digger who married Phillip’s “widow” Nina Webster for — well, <em>duh</em> — her money.</p>

23 / 77 <p>We only wish we looked, never mind <em>were</em>, half as excited about dusting as Katherine’s housekeeper, Esther Valentine (Kate Linder).</p>

24 / 77 <p>Did somebody order a doppelganger? Somehow diner waitress Marge Cotroke convinced everyone — for a while, anyway — that she wasn’t Flo from <em>Alice</em> but the inimitable Katherine.</p>

25 / 77 <p>… is another woman’s treasure. Jill thought that she was sticking it to Katherine by dressing up Danny’s no-good father Rex Sterling (Quinn Redeker) as an appropriately fancypants beau. But the couple overcame the lie to find true love.</p>

26 / 77 <p>After getting an eyeful of Nikki going all Gypsy Rose Lee at the Bayou, new mogul in town Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) decided to turn her into a society dame. At the same time, his heart was slowly realizing that it had no choice but to also make her his bride.</p>

27 / 77 <p>They say that you never forget your first time — and in Victor and Nikki’s case, they mean the first time you marry each other. Mind you, it wouldn’t be the last, not by a long shot.</p>

28 / 77 <p>For years, <em>The Young and the Restless</em> played Victor’s push/pull between his favorite wives, Ashley and Nikki. How could the show not? It would take a <em>lot</em> of shampoo for either of them to wash that man right outta their hair.</p>

29 / 77 <p>As he built up Newman Enterprises, Victor earned a reputation as one of… OK, <em>the</em> most cutthroat tycoon in town. No wonder Jack dubbed him the Black Knight and not, say, Prince Smiles-a-Lot.</p>

30 / 77 <p>While presumed dead by his loved ones back in Genoa City, Victor did what any sensible person would — and began a new life for himself in Kansas with blind farmer Hope Wilson (Signy Coleman).</p>

31 / 77 <p>Once future Emmy winner Heather Tom (now Katie on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>) joined the cast as Victor and Nikki’s daughter, Victoria made herself comfortable in her new permanent home: the front burner.</p>

32 / 77 <p>Victoria was smitten from the start with baby-faced would-be businessman Ryan McNeil (Scott Reeves). But not only couldn’t he tie a tie, he couldn’t commit — and kept gravitating back toward Nina Chancellor, a “widow” with as much money as Victoria and <em>way</em> fewer hang-ups.</p>

33 / 77 <p>Brad Carlton (Don Diamont, now Bill on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>) went from tending to John’s garden to marrying his daughters to occupying a corner office at his cosmetics company to… aw. A watery grave.</p>

34 / 77 <p>Not all of the attention that Brad got from the ladies — and he got a <em>lot</em> of it — was wanted. For instance, he could have done without being locked in a cage by an obsessed Lisa Mansfield (Lynne Harbaugh). And if ya think <em>that’s</em> bad…</p>

35 / 77 <p>Shawn Garrett (Grant Cramer) became so fixated on Lauren that he buried his favorite singer alive. And it wasn’t like she knew any good funeral dirges!</p>

36 / 77 <p>Victor went apoplectic when Victoria (now Amelia Heinle) took up with archenemy Jack’s kid brother, Billy (then Billy Miller). The Mustache even went so far as to have his own daughter arrested on her wedding day!</p>

37 / 77 <p>There was no fooling Victor. He didn’t like Victoria being with Billy any more with Jason Thompson playing the part than he had when Billy Miller was.</p>

38 / 77 <p>Fine, fine, Victor. We’ll move along…</p>

39 / 77 <p>While Victoria was marrying her way through one Billy after another, brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) seemed to have eyes for only one young woman. And she was…</p>

40 / 77 <p>When rich boy Nick fell for poor girl Sharon Collins (Sharon Case), it was all over for him. He was in it for life. Well, except for one thing…</p>

41 / 77 <p>After Nick and Sharon lost daughter Cassie, their marriage frayed… to the point that he didn’t stop at just having eye sex with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).</p>

42 / 77 <p>Though introduced as a beach-going himbo, Paul matured into one of the most honorable fellas in Genoa City. And during his time as a private eye, there wasn’t a case that he couldn’t crack like it was a walnut.</p>

43 / 77 <p>In 1991, Neil Winters (the late Kristoff St. John) was but an ambitious executive trainee at Jabot. How far he’d go before he was, sadly, gone.</p>

44 / 77 <p>When feisty Drucilla Barber (Victoria Rowell) needed to manufacture a boyfriend as part of a harebrained plot to steal her sister’s man, she recruited level-headed Neil — and wound up getting the better part of the deal!</p>

45 / 77 <p>Neil wound up with a rival when he was reunited with long-lost sibling Malcolm (Shemar Moore). So into Dru was the hunk that he had sex with her while she was too high on medication to realize that he wasn’t her husband. Not cool, bro.</p>