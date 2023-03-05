Credit: CBS screenshot

Jack asks, and Diane answers.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of March 6 – 10, Jack gets down on one knee but doesn’t get the answer he was expecting. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

Jack and Diane have come a long way since her return to Genoa City from the dead. She initially reached out to him anonymously from L.A. to connect him with his granddaughter Allie, who is the child of his estranged late son Kimo, who he didn’t even know had passed away. Needless to say, Jack was stunned to see Diane alive, as was their son Kyle.

Diane returned to Genoa City with the goal to get closer to Kyle, but she was also being blackmailed by Tucker McCall to give him intel on Jabot and his ex Ashley. Phyllis, Diane and Ashley plotted to chase Diane out of town, and ended up bringing the dangerous criminal Jeremy Stark into all their lives. Stark had a vendetta against Diane, who he used to traffic money, for turning on him and sending him to prison.

More: Jeremy makes Phyllis an offer in another preview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

Over the course of several months, Diana has proved to Jack she’s a changed woman and only wants to be in her family’s life. The two even conspired together to try and send Stark back to prison, though they didn’t succeed and he’s back in Genoa City. Regardless, Jack and Diane fell back in love, and Jack finally decided to pop the question.

This week, Jack gets down on one knee to propose to Diane. So imagine his surprise when she tells him she can’t marry him! This is what Diane’s been working towards, so why has she said no? Could Diane already be married to someone else?

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who makes a shocking announcement, and who is plotting against Sally.

Look back on your Genoa City favorites then and now in the photo gallery at the end of this article.

Video: Young & Restless/Instagram