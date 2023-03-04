Credit: CBS screenshot

Sally’s about to drop a bomb on Summer.

In a Young & Restless preview for the week of March 6 – 10, Victoria questions Devon about his father. Read what happens and watch the preview below.

The Newmans were outmaneuvered by Ashley, who bought up Tucker’s debt and nixed his plans to sell McCall Unlimited to them. Victor wanted the company for Adam to head up, though Adam had a different idea in mind and wanted Victoria’s seat as CEO of Newman. Ashley had other plans for McCall’s company and asked him to sell it to Devon. Next week, Victoria asks Devon, “Did Tucker approach you about buying the company and taking control?” Devon, amused, asks, “Why do you care?”

Pregnant with Adam’s baby, Nick still stood behind Sally and they remained a couple. However the news would soon spread, so Sally decided to set the record straight with Nick’s daughter. Sally tells Summer, “There is actually something you should know, it’s probably best you hear it from me. I am pregnant.” It’s a safe bet to say that Summer isn’t going to like this one bit.

Poor Phyllis, first she gave up her hotel to work with Summer, only to be fired by her daughter over her feud with Diane. Then she went to work with Daniel, who fired her for going behind his back and trying to shop his gaming platform around. Recently Phyllis reached out to Summer to try and mend their relationship, only for Summer to tell her mother time and time again she lets her down. Coming up, it seems Jeremy is keen to play on Phyllis having hit rock bottom, and makes her an offer. Jeremy tells Phyllis, “I can tell by that look in your eye you’re intrigued.” Phyllis says, “I can’t. I’d lose everything.” Jeremy replies, “It seems you already have.”

Read the Young & Restless spoilers to find out who makes a shocking announcement, and who is plotting against Sally.

Video: Young & Restless/YouTube