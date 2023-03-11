Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Finds a Sweet Photo to Prove to Her Son That He’s Not Adopted
It’s a question that’s asked more often than you realize.
The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) faced a question that is surprisingly more common than not among kids in regards to their parents. We’re not quite sure why so many often ask, “Am I adopted,” but nonetheless they do, which was the case during a conversation between the soap vet and her son Jameson.
Stafford posted a super adorable photo of her “sweet dad” holding her “back in the day,” then explained, “The other night J said ‘I’m pretty sure I’m adopted’,” to which she replied, “No,” and asked why he wondered such a thing. She went on to recall Jameson saying, “Because I’m the only one with dark hair.”
As fans know, Stafford and her daughter Natalia have lighter hair and she had to remind Jameson to look at her roots but when “he wasn’t having it,” she showed him a photo of her handsome dad with the dark hair, “widow’s peak and all.”
So, if you’re ever faced with the “am I adopted” question from your curious kids, take a page out of Stafford’s book… not only will your kids get to see some similarities between them and their family members, it’ll be a fun opportunity to look back at old photos and the memories that are captured in them.
