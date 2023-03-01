Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Shares a Cherished Photo: ‘I Shall Never Forget Meeting Her’
The CBS soap vet looks back on a very special moment in his life.
The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden (Victor) was able to relive a very special moment when a photo popped up on his social media memories. The CBS soap actor then took to Twitter to share it with the world.
In the pic, Braeden is standing next to the Queen of Soul, the late Aretha Franklin, who passed away on August 16, 2018, as the two smiled for the cameras. “I shall never forget meeting her!” he expressed of the memorable night in 2005.
This foto came up on my memories! The QUEEN OF SOUL, Aretha Franklin! I shall never forget meeting her !🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fUeJMQBjgv
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 28, 2023
In fact, the moment was captured at the 32nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 20, 2005, when Franklin teamed up with Braeden to present the award for Best Drama Series, which was given to General Hospital. In a video interview years ago, Franklin revealed that The Young and the Restless had been one of her favorite shows and she not only watched it at home, she also didn’t miss it when she was touring. But that’s not all… one of her favorite characters had been the great Victor Newman!
We can see why this photo means so much to Braeden, and though Franklin had and still has millions of fans out there, it has to feel really neat to know that she was one of his too!
