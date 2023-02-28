Credit: FilmMagic

Yes, there most definitely is life after Supergirl!

Since saying goodbye to The Young and the Restless, Sasha Calle has, we’d have to say, been knocking it out of the park. Granted, that doesn’t do a whole lot to soften the blow now that the entire Rosales family has, so far, been wiped out of Genoa City, but at least we know that even if Rey may be gone, Lola and Arturo are still out there somewhere!

Either way, though, we couldn’t be happier for Lola’s former portrayer! This month has been particularly exciting, with the first look at DC’s highly anticipated superhero fare, The Flash and Calle’s soaring version of Supergirl. The actress couldn’t contain her excitement as she watched the movie’s trailer with the rest of us on Super Bowl night.

And now, just before the month ends, we’ve gotten word from our sister site Deadline that Calle’s lined up her next film — a movie adaptation of the Shannon Pufahl book On Swift Horses. The story follows a love triangle just after the Korean war between newlyweds Muriel and Lee and Lee’s younger brother Julius. Love triangles and sibling rivalries? This certainly sounds like more familiar fare for daytime vets like Calle!

The friction in Lola and Kyle’s marriage, though, didn’t come from her falling for her husband’s brother, so much as befriending his black sheep cousin, Theo. Oh, and Kyle slept with Summer. So the upcoming film sounds just slightly less messy than life in Genoa City!

There’s no word yet on whom Calle will be playing, but the project has already begun filming with Will Poulter (who’s set to appear in his own superhero film, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Where the Crawdad Sings’ Daisy Edgar-Jones, Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi and Babylon‘s Diego Calva all confirmed to be joining Calle in the new film.

We’re sure it’s going to be amazing and couldn’t be happier for Calle and the rest of the cast!

