Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Life is so much better when you have special people to spend it with.

The Young and the Restless’ Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) sent a very special shoutout to one of her nearest and dearest friends on February 26, and not only is he her castmate, he is her “only true love.” Greg Rikaart (Kevin) celebrated his birthday on Sunday and Stafford wanted him to know just how much he means to her.

“Happy birthday to my soul mate,” she began while sharing a sweet photo from behind the scenes of the CBS soap with her BFF. “My first love, the love of my life, my partner in crime, my only true love, my life partner, my spirit animal, my man above all men… The Greg Rikaart… I am glad you’re alive.”

Rikaart replied under the comments to express how he felt about Stafford too and said, “I love you. I love us,” as some of their castmates jumped in to send him birthday wishes as well. Susan Walters (Diane) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley) cheered, “Happy birthday,” while Elizabeth Hendrickson, who plays his onscreen wife Chloe, stated, “What a stud.”

Oh course, fans sent messages as well and we hope the actor had a wonderful day with friends and family. We can’t get enough of seeing Stafford and Rikaart’s fun posts together! Speaking of which…

One of the funniest ones was when he stole her cell phone during the show’s 50th anniversary photo shoot, where this post turned up on Stafford’s Instagram page captioned, “PSA. Surround yourself with co-workers that tell the truth, steal your phone and make you laugh.”

