Young & Restless Preview: Victoria Questions Nate’s Relationship With Elena After He Admits He’s Crossed the Line
Nate keeps making the same mistakes over and over.
In a Young & Restless preview for the week of February 27 – March 3, Nate keeps crossing the line with co-workers. Read what happens and watch the preview below.
Nate and Elena’s relationship has had its ups and downs. The two met when she was dating Devon, but they were working at a clinic together. Their closeness led to a night of passion and Elena cheating on Devon. After she and Devon broke up, Nate and Elena became a couple. However Amanda’s sister Imani began throwing herself at Nate, and Nate became power-hungry and tried to take over Chancellor-Winters. The changes in Nate caused Elena to break things off with him, and take a job out of town, but eventually, they worked their way back to one another.
After losing his position at Chancellor-Winters, Victoria hired him to head up Newman Media. The two have been working closely together, in trying to get Daniel’s gaming platform, and now Tucker’s company. They have even shared a stolen kiss at the workplace. Audra, who was brought on after she too was fired from Chancellor-Winters for spying for Tucker, has started to notice something going on between Nate and Victoria, but he has told her it’s all in her head.
Is the reward worth the risk? 🤔 #YR Is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/ecmpYvpySO
— Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 26, 2023
In a preview of what’s to come, Nate and Victoria appear to discuss business, talking about taking chances and the reward being worth the risk. However, they soon end up in a passionate kiss. Nate realizes that he’s crossed a line, and is in love with Elena. Victoria however wonders if he needs more than Elena is able to give him.
Video: Young & Restless/YouTube