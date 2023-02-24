Credit: John Paschal/JPI

“What’s that famous movie saying again?”

Hail, hail, the gang’s all here. (Well, mostly.) On February 22, Young & Restless leading lady Lauralee Bell shared a backstage video in which she wondered aloud, “What’s that famous movie saying again?”

Quoting Carol Anne in Poltergeist, Tricia Cast replies, “They’re baaack!” And indeed, they are. At that moment, into the frame pop Michael Damian and Patty Weaver, both of whom are returning with Cast for the soap’s 50th anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauralee Bell (@lauralee_bell)

A former child star who assumed Tatum O’Neal’s role in The Bad News Bearswhen it became a series in 1979, Cast joined Young & Restless as scrappy Nina in 1986, won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 and has played the role off and on ever since.

Credit: CBS/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Damian was offered the part of pop idol Danny after singing a cover of Eric Carmen’s “She Did It” on American Bandstand in 1981. After being frontburner for years, with his character being the sought-after love interest of everyone from Traci to Phyllis, the actor exited stage left, only to return now and then for special occasions.

Credit: CBS/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Soap vet Weaver came to Young & Restless following a six-year run as Trish on Days of Our Lives. The actress/singer was on contract with the soap as Danny’s sister Gina from 1982-2005 and recurring through 2013.

As happy as viewers may be to see the alumni home in Genoa City again, there’s one person missing from the lineup that they’d like to see more. (Read that story here.)

Check out the updated list of all of the actors joining and/or returning to Young & Restless in our newly updated photo gallery. And refresh your memory of Danny’s torrid history in the album full of memories below.