This would have changed everything!

Back when Devon was first introduced on The Young and the Restless back in 2004, no one could have imagined that the homeless teen would have ended up as one of the most powerful men in Genoa City. He knew who his mom was, though he hadn’t seen or heard from her in years. As for his dad… That was anyone’s guess. As far as Devon knew, his dad had abandoned them, but was still living in Genoa City.

That, it turns out, wasn’t quite the case. But before the big reveal that Tucker was Devon’s dad, Bryton James had another idea that he pitched to the writers… and it was a doozy! His father, he told Soap Opera Digest in a recent issue, should be… Michael Baldwin!

“This would’ve happened back in the day, when Michael was a bad guy,” he explained. You know, in the years when he was terrifying Christine. “Then, years later, he’s the lawyer who facilitated the Winters family adopting Devon.”

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Honestly, it would have been the perfect full circle moment. The question would have been, though, would it have just been a coincidence that an oblivious Michael helped his own son get adopted, or would it have been something he’d been keeping secret all these years? Maybe he could have facilitated the adoption knowing who Devon was and wanting to finally do right by him and make up for his past sins by giving his son a loving family with the Winters clan.

The story possibilities could have been incredible. Plus, James noted, “I think Christian is a great actor and I would’ve loved working with him more than I already do.”

The folks at Young & Restless seemed to love the idea, Devon’s portrayer explained, and he “thought for a second they were going forward with it, but it didn’t happen.”

Ah, that’s a shame. Still, we instead got the Tucker storyline that positioned Devon to be one of Genoa City’s — and we’re guessing the whole country’s — most powerful businessmen. Oh, and also?

“I definitely can’t complain about what they ended up doing,” James added, “because it made me related to Katherine Chancellor.”

It’s hard to argue with that!

Take a look at our photo gallery of Devon’s life in Genoa City to brush up on how he got to be the power broker he is today.