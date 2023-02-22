Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (5)

The answer that she gets may not be the one that she wants.

By week’s end on The Young and the Restless, Sally will finally know which of the Newman brothers is the father of her unborn baby. And while she may luck out and have it be current lover Nick rather than her ex, Adam, she may not want to.

“In her heart of hearts, there’s a part of her that probably wishes she and Adam could be together and raise this baby and live happily ever after,” portrayer Courtney Hope tells Soaps.com. “But I think she’s suppressed that part of her, given that he walked out on her.”

That’s a move from which the actress thinks Adam can’t come back, not really. “Because of Sally’s history, and the fact that her parents abandoned her, that’s something which cuts her to the quick,” she says. “Nick represents everything she needs in her life, especially when it comes to having this baby.

“History has proven that he’s a great father, so of course, she’d want that in a partner,” she adds.

Sally hasn’t had much of a chance to demonstrate her maternal instinct, aside from caring for kid sis Coco on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, “I think Sally believes she’d be a good mom, if only because she would not allow herself to make the same mistakes that her parents made,” Hope says. “But having someone solid who is in it with her would help. And I don’t know that she trusts that to be Adam.”

