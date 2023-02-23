Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Comes Roaring to the Defense of the Star at the Center of an On-Set Tragedy
The Emmy winner says that the blame doesn’t lie with the actor.
It never should have happened. But on the set of the movie Western Rust in October 2021, leading man Alec Baldwin handled a firearm that discharged, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Now he faces involuntary-manslaughter charges — but he absolutely shouldn’t, according to Eric Braeden.
“I have done hundreds of guest-starring roles on nighttime TV and films!” the Young & Restless Emmy winner tweeted on February 21. “The usual procedure is this: The prop master (armorer) gives gun and demonstrates to actor that gun is empty!
“Actor is shown the magazine and barrel to prove it is empty!” he added. “Never was that responsibility of actor, never!”
I have done hundreds of guest starring roles on nighttime tv and films! The usual procedure is this: the prop master ( armorer) gives gun & demonstrates 2 actor that gun is empty! actor is shown the magazine &barrel 2prove it is empty! Never was that responsibility ofACTOR,NEVER
— Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) February 21, 2023
When one of the soap legend’s followers suggested that maybe Baldwin wasresponsible, since he was also a producer on the film, Braeden shot down the notion. “No!” he exclaimed. “And, yes, he also produced, but anyone in the business knows that’s to give the star more money [on the] backend of film! It’s low-budget!
“In very rare cases does producer run the set!” he continued. “It‘s always [the assistant director] or production manager.”
More: Watch Liam Neeson’s “uncomfortable” appearance on The View
In Braeden’s estimation, what is going here is not an attempt to right a wrong. “Prosecution wanted to go after ‘a star,'” he said, calling the whole thing a “miscarriage of justice!”
Baldwin, longtime soap fans will recall, got his start in daytime, playing Billy Aldrich on The Doctors. Before becoming a big name on the big screen, he also passed through primetime’s Knots Landing as Joshua Rush.
