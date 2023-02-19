Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

To paraphrase 30 Rock’s Liz Lemon, we want to go to there.

Consider our appetites well and truly whetted. On February 19, Courtney Hope shared photos and videos from what looked like a completely forking amazing night out at L.A. hot spot Barton G with Young & Restless castmate Mark Grossman. Don’t worry, you’ll get the “forking” joke when you take a look below.

The restaurant, Hope exclaimed, “has some of the best food, presentation and service I’ve ever seen in my life! Needless to say, I have a new favorite place on my top 10.”

Ordinarily, the actress would never take pictures during a meal, even one with the co-star who plays Adam to her Sally. In fact, she said, “Me on my phone during dinner is a hard no for me, but I had to make an exception for this place.

“This is not an ad,” she hastened to mention. “I just genuinely enjoyed this restaurant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C͎O͎U͎R͎T͎N͎E͎Y͎ H͎O͎P͎E͎🌻 (@thecourtneyhope)

Grossman seemed to second that emotion, replying to her Instagram post, “Babe” with heart-eyes and fire emojis.

While fans continued to speculate that the duo are a couple — “Just say it!” pleaded one — the matter may have been settled by, of all people, Hope’s onetime Bold & Beautiful castmate Katrina Bowden (Flo). “You two look great together,” she exclaimed. Rather than say, “Oh, we’re not together,” Hope replied simply, “Oh thanks!” with a blushing-face and heart emoji.

